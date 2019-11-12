JNU Must Protect Itself From 'Controversies': Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi

"The students should not get violent," the Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said.

Commenting on the protest organised by the Jawaharlal Nehru Students' Union (JNUSU) over fee hike, Union Minister for Minority Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Tuesday and said that the institution must protect itself from such "controversies".

"JNU must protect itself from such controversies. Nobody is against the students protesting but spreading violence and fanning anarchy is not right," he said while speaking to ANI in New Delhi.

"The students should not get violent," the Union Minister added.

On Monday, a clash broke out between students and the police during a protest organised by JNUSU.

Hundreds of students took part in the protest against "massive fee hike" and a new hostel manual which also includes provisions on dress code and curfew timings. They raised slogans against the university administration and the government.

The protest turned into a scuffle outside the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) auditorium where Vice President Venkaiah Naidu was addressing the third annual convocation. The students removed a barricade and came face to face with the police.

