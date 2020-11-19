Former Chief Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi Sworn In As Pro-Tem Speaker Of Bihar Assembly

Jitan Ram Manjhi, a former Chief Minister of Bihar, was sworn in as pro-tem Speaker of Bihar Assembly

Former Bihar Chief Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi has been sworn in as the pro-tem Speaker of the Bihar Assembly, according to a communication issued by the Raj Bhavan.

Jitan Ram Manjhi, a multiple-term MLA and founding president of the Hindustani Awam Morcha, was administered oath of office by Governor Fagu Chauhan.

"He has been appointed for the period November 23-24, 2020, until a new Speaker is elected," said the communication.

A five-day inaugural session of the newly constituted assembly is scheduled to commence on November 23.



