JioPhone Next Won't Launch Today, Rollout Before Diwali

Jio Phone Next's pricing and specifications haven't been unveiled officially yet (File)

The launch of the much-awaited Jio Phone Next, an ultra-affordable smartphone co-developed by Reliance Jio and Google, which was to launch today, has been pushed back till around Diwali.

Both Reliance and Google have begun testing the phone with a limited set of users for further refinement and are actively working to make it available more widely in time for the Diwali festive season, a statement by the two companies said.

This additional time will also help mitigate the current industry-wide, global semiconductor shortages, the statement added.



The phone was announced at the 44th Reliance Industries AGM back in June. It is a first-of-its-kind device featuring an optimized operating system based on Android and Play Store. Reliance and Google say "the device and the operating system will offer premium capabilities that have until now been associated with more powerful smartphones, including voice-first features that enable people to consume content and navigate the phone in their own language, deliver a great camera experience, and get the latest Android feature and security updates."

Jio Phone Next's pricing and specifications haven't been unveiled officially yet, but there have been several leaks. A recent report suggested that the company has initiated talks with its retail partners for the sale of the phone.