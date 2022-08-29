Jio 5G 'World's Largest And Most Advanced', Rollout By Diwali: 5 Points

Today, I want to announce the next leap forward that Jio is creating in digital connectivity, especially in fixed broadband. That is JIO 5G. With 5G, we will connect 100 million homes with unparalleled digital experiences and Smart Home solutions.

With Jio 5G, we will connect everyone, every place and everything with the highest quality and most affordable data. In addition to meeting India's needs, we are confident of offering digital solutions to global markets.

Jio 5G will be the world's largest and most advanced 5G network. It will deploy the latest version of 5G, called Stand-Alone 5G, which has zero dependency on our 4G network.

The three-fold advantage of Stand-Alone 5G architecture, largest and best mix of spectrum, and Carrier Aggregation means Jio 5G will be able to offer an unparalleled combination of coverage, capacity, quality, and affordability.