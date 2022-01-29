Woman, Lover Get Life Term For Killing Her Husband In Jharkhand

The couple had a nine-year-old daughter.

A court in Jharkhand's East Singhbum district on Saturday sentenced three persons, including a woman and her lover, to life imprisonment for killing her husband here three years ago.

Additional District Judge-4 Rajendra Kumar Sinha had on January 27 convicted Sweta Das, her lover Sumit Singh and their accomplice Sonu Lal for the murder of Tapan Das. The quantum of punishment was pronounced on Saturday.

The court also slapped a fine of Rs 7,000 on each of them. Tapan Das was murdered on January 12, 2019, at Telco locality of Jamshedpur. The three convicted persons then put the body in a refrigerator, carried it in an autorickshaw to Barabanki and dumped it in a bush.

Local people informed the police after stench came out of the bush a couple of days later.

The police cracked the case by examining CCTV footage collected from in and around the apartment block where Sweta and Tapan lived and the call details of the three accused persons.

The couple had a nine-year-old daughter.

Sweta, Sumit Singh and Sonu Lal are now lodged in different jails. They were produced before the court via virtual mode.

