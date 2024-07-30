Jharkhand Train Derailment: Railway Authorities Issue Helpline Numbers

The incident happened this morning when 18 coaches of the Howrah-CSMT Express bound for Mumbai derailed

A devastating train derailment has occurred in Jharkhand, resulting in the deaths of two people and injuring 50 others. The incident happened in the early hours of this morning when 18 coaches of the Howrah-CSMT Express, bound for Mumbai, derailed between Rajkharsawan and Badabambo stations, approximately 80 kilometres from Jamshedpur.

The accident, which occurred at around 4 am, has brought train operations on the Tatanagar-Chakradharpur section of the South Eastern Railway to a complete standstill. Aditya Kumar Choudhary, Senior Divisional Commercial Manager of Chakradharpur Division, confirmed the incident.

Several trains have been cancelled, while others have been diverted to alternative routes. Senior railway officials from the Chakradharpur division have arrived at the scene with a relief train to assist in the rescue efforts. The injured have been transported to nearby hospitals for treatment.

The Indian Railways has provided the following helpline numbers for affected passengers and their families:

- Tatanagar: 0657 2290324

- Chakradharpur: 06587 238072

- Rourkela: 0661 2501072, 0661 2500244

- Howrah: 9433 357920, 033 2638 2217

- Ranchi: 0651 2787115

- Mumbai: 022 2269 4040

The cause of the derailment is currently unknown and under investigation.