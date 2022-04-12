On Camera, Woman Hanging On To Rope Falls, Dies During Jharkhand Rescue

The woman losing balance and falling to the ground meters below

At least three people have died in the rescue operation in Jharkhand where over 40 people were trapped in cable cars mid-air since Sunday after two cable cars collided with each other due to a technical glitch on the ropeway.

One of the dead was a woman who fell to the ground as she was brought down through a rope during the rescue operation in Trikut Hills in Jharkhand's Deoghar district.

Video from the site showed the woman losing balance and falling to the ground meters below. The woman, who suffered serious injuries, later died during treatment, officials said.

"The woman suffered injuries to her head after she fell. She died on her way to the hospital," said a civil surgeon at the hospital where she was brought for treatment.

On Monday, a man also lost his life as he was rescued by a air force helicopter. The man reportedly lost grip as he was being lifted to the helicopter and fell to the ground, officials said.

All the 40 people who remained trapped mid-air in three cable cars were rescued today in the harrowing rescue operation that was carried out by the combined teams of the Indian Air Force, Army, Indo-Tibetan Border Police and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF).

The incident took place on Sunday afternoon after two cable cars collided with each other due to a technical glitch on the ropeway at Trikut Hills close to Baba Baidyanath Temple.

Rescue operations had to be stopped after sunset last evening as the ropeway runs through a picturesque yet densely forested area surrounded by hills, access to which is difficult except by air.

The Jharkhand High Court has taken suo motu cognizance of Deoghar ropeway incident and has ordered an inquiry into the matter. The court will hear the matter on April 26.

The Trikut ropeway, according to the Jharkhand tourism department, is India's highest vertical ropeway. It is around 766-metre long