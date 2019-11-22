Jharkhand Polls: Congress Releases Final List Of 3 Candidates

Congress president Sonia Gandhi approved the candidature of Yogendra Baitha from Simaria (SC) seat, Basudev Verma from Bagodar and Sweta Singh from Bokaro replacing Sanjay Singh.

All India | | Updated: November 22, 2019 23:06 IST
Congress has released its final list of three candidates. (Representational)


New Delhi: 

The Congress released on Friday its final list of three candidates for the upcoming assembly polls in Jharkhand.

