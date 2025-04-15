"It's A Way Of Saying": Jharkhand Minister Clarifies "Sharia First" Remark

Jharkhand Minister Hafizul Hassan on Monday clarified his controversial remark about "Shariat first, then Constitution," saying it was a misinterpretation and out of context.

Speaking to the media, Mr Hassan explained, "I did not say 'main' (I), I said 'hum' (we). Watch the full statement. I am a minister; 'hum' includes everyone. A minister believes in the Constitution and functions in accordance."

Mr Hassan defended himself, stating that Shariat, like other faiths, holds a place in people's hearts, but it does not supersede the Constitution.

"Shariat too has its own place. People keep Lord Hanuman in their heart...it's a way of saying. I said something similar. Everyone is distorting it and presenting it. You will find out, when you watch the entire 5-6 minutes of what I said," he clarified.

Mr Hassan further emphasised that as a minister, he functions according to the Constitution and that his remarks were misconstrued by some. He urged people to fully understand the context of his statement.

Mr Hassan's remarks have sparked a political controversy, and Marandi's demand for action adds to the ongoing debate.

Arjun Ram Meghwal strongly condemned the alleged remarks made by Minister Hassan against the Constitution, particularly on the occasion of Ambedkar Jayanti, a day dedicated to honouring Dr. B.R. Ambedkar.

While speaking to the media, Meghwal emphasised, "Today is Ambedkar Jayanti. All of us should respect the Constitution. A lot of programmes were organised in Delhi in honour of the Constitution. If someone says something like that against the Constitution, then it is not right. It is condemnable."

State BJP president and Leader of Opposition (LoP) in Jharkhand Assembly, Babulal Marandi, demanded an explanation from the Congress and Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) over the controversial remarks of Minister Hassan.

Marandi said, "It has become clear that Congress and JMM make a mockery of the Constitution when they roam around with a copy of the Constitution. The reality has come out through the words of Hafizul Hassan." He further criticised the parties, claiming that the remarks revealed their disregard for the Constitution.

The BJP leader continued, "So the BJP demands that Congress and JMM should give a clarification and drop such a minister from the Cabinet. BJP will agitate in Jharkhand over this so that people of this state and country should know that people from Congress and JMM do not believe in the Constitution and want to work as per Shariat."

