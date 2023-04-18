Jharkhand Man Vows To Shoot, Kill Yogi Adityanath, Cops File Case

Aman Raja shared a post on Facebook in which he vowed to shoot Yogi Adityanath (in pic). (File)

Police in Uttar Pradesh's Baghpat have registered a case against a man from Jharkhand who threatened to "kill" UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, officials said today.

Aman Raja shared a post on Facebook in which he vowed to shoot Yogi Adityanath.

A screenshot of the post was tweeted to the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister, Director General of Police and other officials.

Circle officer, Baghpat, DK Sharma said a case was registered against Aman Raja at Kotwali police station in Baghpat on Monday.



