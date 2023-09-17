Jamshedpur Man Shoots Friend Over Suspicion He Stole His Phone: Police

The police have launched a manhunt for the accused (Representational)

A 25-year-old man was shot dead allegedly by his friend in Jamshedpur on suspicion that he had stolen his mobile phone, a police officer said.

The victim, identified as Vishal Prasad, was shot dead by his friend Abhishek Lal on Saturday night, the officer said.

The officer said Abhisekh's mobile phone was missing and he suspected his friend of stealing it.

A resident of the Ranikudar area, Abhisekh went to Vishal's house on Saturday morning and asked him to return his phone. Vishal, however, tried to convince him that he had not stolen the phone and the two had an argument over the issue.

Abhisekh called Vishal on Saturday night and took him to Ramdas Bhatta area, where he allegedly shot him in the chest, the police said.

Vishal was rushed to Tata Main Hospital, where he died of his injuries.

The police have registered a case and launched a manhunt to arrest Abhisekh, who is missing.

