Congress Holds Deliberation On Seat Sharing With Possible Poll Ally JMM: Report

Jharkhand goes to polls on November 30 in five phases, which will continue till December 20.

Ahead of the Jharkhand assembly elections, the Congress on Tuesday held deliberations within the party to work out broad modalities for sharing seats with the possible alliance partner Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM).

The party is likely to screen its candidates in its screening committee meeting on Wednesday to make recommendations for various candidates to the central election committee, headed by Congress chief Sonia Gandhi.

Sources said top party leaders from the state and party's AICC in-charge met in Delhi and also worked out modalities to share various poll-related responsibilities.

"The party's screening committee will discuss tomorrow the names of the candidates for the upcoming assembly elections. The screening committee will recommend to the central election committee the names of candidates for 81 assembly constituencies in the state," party in-charge RPN Singh told PTI.

He said the party has kept its options open for an alliance with the JMM in the state.

RPN Singh has already met JMM leader Hemant Soren in Ranchi, and the Congress is likely to go in for a poll alliance with the JMM.

During the meeting of the party leaders from the state, Pradesh Congress Committee chief Rameshwar Oran and party''s CLP leader Alamgir Alam were also present.

Jharkhand goes to polls on November 30 in five phases, which will continue till December 20.

The party will first announce its candidates for 13 assembly seats that go to polls in the first phase of elections.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.