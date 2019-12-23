Jharkhand Election Results At 11 am: Know Which Party Is Leading

Jharkhand Election Results will be announced by evening today.

Jharkhand Election Results will be announced by today evening where the ruling BJP is locked in a close fight with the rival JMM-Congress combine. In Jharkhand elections leads at 11 am, the Congress and the JMM have crossed the majority mark in the 81-seat assembly with 45 seats. The BJP is second, leading on 25 seats. Elections were conducted for Jharkhand in five phases from November 30 to December 20. The counting began in all the 24 district headquarters of Jharkhand at 8 am. In the Lok Sabha elections held earlier this year, BJP had won 11 of the 14 seats in the state. The party lost Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh to Congress last year.

Here's a look at the Jharkhand Elections Results at 11 am:

Jharkhand Election Results At 11 am. JMM and Congress combine cross majority mark.

In the 2014 Jharkhand elections, the BJP had won 37 seats while the All Jharkhand Students Union (AJSU) had won five. The Congress was reduced to just six seats.