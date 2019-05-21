Jharkhand Election Results 2019: Seats, Candidates, Check Result Here

Jharkhand Election Results: Elections in the state took place in four phases.

Jharkhand voted in the last four phase of Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on April 29, May 6, 12 and 19. There are 14 seats in the state with prime parties being BJP, Congress, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha, Jharkhand Vikas Morcha and RJD. The 14 Jharkhand seats are: Palamu, Chatra, Lohardaga, Hazaribagh, Kodarma, Ranchi, Khunti, Jamshedpur, Singhbhum, Giridih, Dhanbad, Dumka, Godda, and Rajmahal. The voting percentage in Jharkhand was recorded 63-71 per cent in the four phases of national election 2019. In 2014 Lok Sabha Polls, Jharkhand voter turnout was 66.03 per cent with the BJP sweeping 12 seats. Jharkhand Lok Sabha Election Results, along with all other states, will be declared on May 23.

The national election was held in seven phases. It began on April 11 and concluded on May 19. Over 2,000 parties and 8,000 candidates are in contest for 543 seats. This election will choose the 17th Lok Sabha. The members of the largest party or coalition will then choose the Prime Minister. India has seen 16 general elections since independence in 1947. Around 90 crore people are eligible voters, among these, around 15 crore will be the first-time voters.

