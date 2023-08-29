Jharkhand Court Convicts 89, Acquits 35 In Fodder Scam

The Special CBI Court pronounced verdict in the fodder scam case on Monday (Representational)

Special Public Prosecutor of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) Ravi Shankar said that the court has acquitted 35 people while 89 others have been convicted in the Doranda treasury case of the fodder scam.

The Public Prosecutor said that among these 89 convicts, 53 have been awarded imprisonment of less than three years while a hearing on the quantum of sentencing on the remaining 36 would be held on September 1.

Ravi Shankar said that this was the longest case of the fodder scam in which more than 600 witnesses were produced before the court while documentary evidence in 50,000 pages was also submitted before the court.

He said that with the court announcing its judgement in the case on Monday, no other case is pending on the fodder scam in Jharkhand.

The Special CBI Court in Ranchi pronounced its verdict in the fodder scam case on the withdrawal of public money from the Doranda treasury on Monday.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)