Jharkhand Chief Minister's Message Ahead Of Questioning By Probe Agency

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren, set to appear before the Enforcement Directorate on Thursday, asked people to decide whether conspirators should rule the state or tribals as he issued a warning that he will see all conspirators one by one.

The Enforcement Directorate, the agency which investigates financial crimes, has summoned the Chief Minister at its Ranchi office for interrogation in a money laundering case linked to alleged illegal mining in the state.

"You have to decide whether conspirators shall rule or tribals. They are making continuous efforts to overthrow us knowing if I stay for 5 years, I will strengthen tribals so much that those coming from outside will be thrown out. You stand with me and I will see them all one by one," said Mr Soren addressing the party workers in the state capital.

The Chief Minister further urged people to take the development of the state into their hands.

"Today we have to fight another battle. We have to take the development of the state in our hands and establish a strong political system," he added.

Mr Soren was initially summoned by the federal probe agency on November 3, but he did not depose citing official engagements and had even dared it to arrest him. He then sought a three-week deferment of the summons.

The agency has arrested Mr Soren's political aide Pankaj Mishra and two others - local muscleman Bachhu Yadav and Prem Prakash - in the case.

The ED said it has "identified" proceeds of crime relating to illegal mining in the state to the tune of Rs 1,000 crore till now.