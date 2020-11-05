Jharkhand Becomes Eighth State To Withdraw General Consent For CBI Probe

The move comes a day after Kerala also withdrew the privilege (Representational)

Congress-ruled Jharkhand on Thursday became the latest state to revoke the general consent extended to the Central Bureau of Investigation to conduct investigations in the state, joining the ranks of other opposition-ruled states which have effectively shut their gates to the agency. The move makes it necessary for the Central agency to get the state government's permission to conduct investigations in the state. The move comes a day after Kerala also withdrew the privilege.

Earlier, several other opposition-ruled states, including Bengal, Chhattisgarh and more recently, Rajasthan, had withdrawn general consent, alleging that the BJP-led government at the Centre was misusing the agency to harass political opponents.

Bengal withdrew general consent in 2018, following the steps of the erstwhile Chandrababu Naidu government in Andhra Pradesh.

Mr Naidu had withdrawn the general consent in November 2018, months after pulling out of the NDA, accusing the Centre of undermining the credibility of the agency for its own gains.

Andhra Pradesh, however, had overturned the move after the Jaganmohan Reddy government came to power.