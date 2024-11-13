Jharkhand Assembly Elections Phase 1 Live Updates: 43 Seats To Go To Polls Today

Polling will begin around 7 am in 43 assembly constituencies in 15 districts (Representational)

Voting for the Jharkhand assembly elections phase 1 will be held today with 43 of the state's 81 seats up for grabs. Polling is scheduled to begin around 7 am in 15 districts and will continue till 5 pm.

While the ruling Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) has fielded 23 candidates, its allies Congress and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) have put forward 17 and 5 candidates, respectively.

The Opposition BJP has fielded 36 candidates, while the Janata Dal United (JDU) and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) have nominated 2 and 7 candidates, respectively.

The second phase of elections will be held on November 20 while the votes will be counted on November 23.

By-elections are also being held today on 31 assembly seats across 10 states and the Wayanad Lok Sabha seat of Kerala.

Here Are Live Updates On Jharkhand Assembly Elections 2024:

Nov 13, 2024 06:35 (IST) By-elections In 10 States Today

By-elections will also be held on 31 assembly seats across 10 states and the Wayanad Lok Sabha seat of Kerala, from where Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is making her poll debut.

Elections will be held on seven seats in Rajasthan, six seats in West Bengal, five in Assam, four in Bihar, three in Kerala, two seats in Madhya Pradesh and one in Meghalaya, Gujarat, Chhattisgarh and Karnataka.

In two seats of Sikkim, candidates of Sikkim Krantikari Morcha were declared unopposed winners on October 30.

Nov 13, 2024 06:15 (IST) Jharkhand Assembly Elections Live: JMM, BJP Main Contenders

The ruling Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) has fielded 23 candidates, while its allies Congress and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) have put forward 17 and 5 candidates, respectively.

The Opposition BJP has fielded 36 candidates, while the Janata Dal United (JDU) and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) have nominated 2 and 7 candidates, respectively.