Jet Airways' Properties Worth Rs 538 Crore Seized In Money Laundering Case

The Enforcement Directorate has attached assets linked to Jet Airways case

Properties worth over Rs 500 crore have been seized by the Enforcement Directorate in an alleged money laundering case linked to Jet Airways (India) Ltd.

The properties include 17 residential flats, bungalows, and commercial buildings registered under the names of companies and people, including Jet Airways' founder Naresh Goyal, wife Anita Goyal and son Nivaan Goyal in London, Dubai, and some states in India.

The central probe agency attached the properties worth at least Rs 538 crore under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, or PMLA, 2002.

Apart from the Goyals, some properties are registered under the names of Jetair Pvt Ltd, and Jet Enterprises Pvt Ltd.