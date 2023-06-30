'Jeopardising Safety': Regulator Warns Airlines Against Allowing People In Cockpit

The regulator has warned that non-compliance may invite stringent enforcement action. (Representational)

After two recent incidents of pilots allowing passengers into the cockpit, the aviation regulator has warned airlines against the practice and said that it may jeopardise the safety of aircraft operations.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has asked all airlines to sensitise their pilots and cabin crew members to strictly follow a circular on the issue and warned that non-compliance may invite stringent enforcement action. It has also asked airlines to prevent any unauthorised entry in the cockpit "through appropriate means".

In an advisory issued today, the DGCA said incidents of people "having no authority or purpose" being permitted entry into the cockpit have been reported to it in the recent past. "Such an unauthorised presence in the cockpit is likely to distract the attention of cockpit crew from their sensitive functions and can lead to errors which may jeopardise the safety of the aircraft operations," the advisory said.

In April, an Air India pilot was grounded for allowing a female friend to enter and stay in the cockpit for nearly three hours during a flight from Dubai to Delhi in February. The DGCA had also imposed a fine of Rs 30 lakh on the airline for not taking "prompt and effective" action.

Two more pilots of the airline were found to be involved in a similar incident this month and were meted out the same punishment. The two pilots were grounded for inviting a woman into the cockpit of a Delhi-Leh flight. The Leh route is one of India's most difficult and sensitive air routes.

The Aircraft Information Circular 17 of 2019 states that that only crew members, an officer of the Civil Aviation Department, an officer of the India Meteorological Department, an officer of the Ministry of Civil Aviation of the rank of Joint Secretary and above, an employee of the aircraft operator, officials of the airline, any flight crew member of the aircraft operator or a duly authorised representative of the manufacturer of the aircraft can be authorised for entry into the cockpit.