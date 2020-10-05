JDU's 'Dynasty Politics' Attack On Chirag Paswan Over Open Letter

Chirag Paswan vowed to facilitate the formation of a "BJP-led government" in Bihar (File)

Allies-turned-adversaries, JD(U) and LJP, on Monday sparred over an open letter from Chirag Paswan who had asserted that votes cast in favour of the party headed by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar will facilitate "forced migration" of future generations.

Mr Paswan had come out with his fresh salvo a day after announcing his party had "ideological differences" with the JD(U) and will not contest the upcoming assembly polls as part of the NDA.

He, however, vowed to facilitate the formation of a "BJP-led government" in Bihar.

In his evocative open letter, Mr Paswan, whose father and Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan had floated the party nearly two decades ago said, "We do not have much time to waste. It is a question of life and death for 120 million Biharis."

"Every vote cast in favour of a JD(U) candidate will condemn your children to forced migration".

The JD(U), which has been taken aback by the LJP's brinkmanship, reacted with indignation and issued a statement that is likely to cut deep.

"He has undertaken his political journey under the shadow of his father. He has no standing of his own. He has no understanding of the issues that matter on the ground.

"It is a fact that in dynasty politics, people end up harbouring huge ambitions without making much contributions", JD(U) spokesman Rajiv Ranjan Prasad said.

Mr Prasad said Paswan junior will be facing "his real test in the Bihar elections. The mandate will make him realise how much support he enjoys at the grassroots level. The people of Bihar are not going to be swayed by his tall talk".

The development roadmap prepared by Nitish Kumar, who has transformed Bihar is without parallels, Mr Prasad said.