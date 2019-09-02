JDU Leader Slams Prashant Kishor Over Assam Citizens' List Remark

Prashant Kishor had severely criticised the NRC on Sunday.

Janata Dal United (JDU) leader Prashant Kishor on Monday came under a blistering attack from a dissident party leader for calling the final National Register of Citizens list in Assam a botched up exercise.

Mr Kishor, a poll strategist-turned-politician who has been professionally linked to parties like YSR Congress in Andhra Pradesh and Trinamool Congress in West Bengal, had severely criticised the NRC on Sunday.

"A botched up NRC leaves lakhs of people as foreigners in their own country! Such is the price people pay when political posturing and rhetoric is misunderstood as solution for complex issues related to national security, without paying adequate attention to strategic and systematic challenges," Mr Kishor had said on Twitter.

The final NRC was published in Assam on August 31 and excluded 19,06,657 people from among the 3,30,27,661 who had applied for inclusion in it.

Reacting sharply to Mr Kishor's views, former JD(U) spokesman Ajay Alok posted a flurry of angry tweets saying that Mr Kishor is of no value.

"What is strategic and systematic? The one which we are following for the last 70 years and results are for everyone (to see). As far as botched up NRC, who is stopping anyone from proving their residency. Why guys like you and Didi (elder sister, the name by which Ms Banerjee is known in political circles) are having pain in abdomen? Strategist you are but of no value," Mr Alok tweeted.

Mr ALok resigned as spokesman in June this year expressing

regrets that his outbursts over illegal immigration problem in West Bengal had caused embarrassment to Nitish Kumar.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.