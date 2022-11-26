Jayanti Chauhan: 5 Points On Businessman's Daughter Who Refused To Take Over Rs 7,000 Crore Bisleri

The current Vice Chairperson of Bisleri International spent most of her childhood in Delhi, Bombay and New York City. After graduating from high school, Ms. Chauhan enrolled in the Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising (FIDM), Los Angeles, to study product development. She later moved to Istituto Marangoni Milano to study fashion styling.

According to the official website of Bisleri, she is popularly known as "JRC." She began her journey in the company when she was 24, under the guidance and leadership of her father.

"She took charge of the Delhi office, where she started off at grass root level, and also took up the challenge of renovating the factory and bringing about automation of various processes. Ms Chauhan has also restructured departments such as HR, Sales and Marketing, so as to build stronger teams. She took charge of the Mumbai office in 2011," the website further states.

Ms Chauhan is involved in smooth running the operations for Bisleri Mineral Water, Vedica Natural Mineral Water from the Himalayas, Fizzy Fruit Drinks and Bisleri Hand Purifier. It is also stated that she is actively working in advertising and communication development at Bisleri.