5 Facts About Jayanti Chauhan Who Will Take Charge Of Bisleri

Jayanti Chauhan has been a part of Bisleri since the age of 24 and now serves as the Vice Chairperson. She worked under the guidance of her father and took charge of the company's Delhi office. Ms Chauhan helped renovate factories and bring automation to various processes.

In 2011, Ms Chauhan started looking after the Mumbai office. She is currently handling New Product Development and is involved in the operations of Bisleri Mineral Water, Vedica Natural Mineral Water from the Himalayas, Bisleri Hand Purifier, and Fizzy Fruit Drinks.

The 42-year-old has been heading the Sales and Marketing teams of Bisleri and also contributes to advertising and communication development along with marketing and branding.

Jayanti Chauhan studied product development at the Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising in Los Angeles, US, and Fashion Styling at the Istituto Marangoni Milano, Italy. Ms Chauhan went to the London College of Fashion to pursue photography and fashion styling. She obtained a degree in Arabic from the School of Oriental and African Studies (SOAS), University of London.