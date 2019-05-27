Jawaharlal Nehru Death Anniversary: 'Nehru's Contributions Helped Democracy Survive,' Tweets Rahul Gandhi

Pt Jawaharlal Nehru was India's longest prime minister. (File)

Congress chief Rahul Gandhi and his mother Sonia Gandhi paid tribute to India's first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru on his 55th death anniversary this morning at his memorial, Shantivan, in Delhi. Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh and ex-President Pranab Mukherjee were among the party leaders who were also present at Shantivan to offer their tributes.

Remembering his great-grandfather, Rahul Gandhi said Pt Jawaharlal Nehru's contribution in "building strong, independent, modern institutions" have helped "democracy survive in India for 70 years".

Many democratic nations as young as India, soon degenerated into dictatorships.



"Many democratic nations as young as India, soon degenerated into dictatorships. On his death anniversary, let us remember Jawaharlal Nehru Ji's contribution in building strong, independent, modern institutions, that have helped democracy survive in India for over 70 years," Mr Gandhi wrote on Twitter.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot was among other senior Congress leaders present at Shantivan this morning. He tweeted a picture that shows Congress leaders paying floral tributes at the memorial.

Quoting Jawaharlal Nehru, born on November 14, 1889, Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjerwala wrote: "The person who talks most of his own virtue is often the least virtuous" - Pt. Jawaharlal Nehru (sic)".

"The person who talks most of his own virtue is often the least virtuous" ~ Pt. Jawaharlal Nehru



West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee also paid to Pt Jawaharlal Nehru, India's longest serving Prime Minister.

Pt Jawaharlal Nehru, India's longest serving prime minister, was born to Motilal Nehru and Swaroop Rani on November 14, 1889, in Allahabad in Uttar Pradesh. He fought for India's freedom against the British rule and was jailed several times during the freedom struggle. He was elected as India's first Prime Minister after the country became independent on August 15, 1947. He served as the country's prime minister until his death on May 27, 1964.