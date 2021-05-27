Jawaharlal Nehru's Death Anniversary: Netizens Pay Homage, Post Rare Pics

Jawaharlal Nehru's Death Anniversary: Netizens Pay Homage, Post Rare Pics

Today is Jawaharlal Nehru's 57th death anniversary. Rahul Gandhi paid tribute to former Prime Minister Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru on his death anniversary. Remembering his great grandfather, the Congress leader posted on Twitter a quote of Jawaharlal Nehru: "Evil unchecked grows, evil tolerated poisons the whole system."  

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in his tribute to the first Prime Minister of the country wrote: "I pay tribute to Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, the first Prime Minister of India on his death anniversary."  

Jawaharlal Nehru was born on November 14, 1889, in Allahabad. In 1919, he joined the Indian National Congress and worked closely with Mahatma Gandhi during India's independence movement. He became the General Secretary of the All India Congress Committee in September 1923.

He was sworn in on August 15, 1947, as the first Prime Minister of India when the nation gained independence from the British empire. Serving till his death on May 27, 1964, Jawaharlal Nehru remains India's longest-serving Prime Minister.