Jawaharlal Nehru's Death Anniversary: Netizens Pay Homage, Post Rare Pics

On Jawaharlal Nehru's death anniversary today, netizens paid homage and posted rare photos

Today is Jawaharlal Nehru's 57th death anniversary. Rahul Gandhi paid tribute to former Prime Minister Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru on his death anniversary. Remembering his great grandfather, the Congress leader posted on Twitter a quote of Jawaharlal Nehru: "Evil unchecked grows, evil tolerated poisons the whole system."

Remembering the wise words of Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru on his death anniversary. pic.twitter.com/aEgHM7hx6T — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) May 27, 2021

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in his tribute to the first Prime Minister of the country wrote: "I pay tribute to Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, the first Prime Minister of India on his death anniversary."

भारत के प्रथम प्रधानमंत्री पंडित जवाहर लाल नेहरु जी की पुण्यतिथि पर उन्हें सादर नमन। — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) May 27, 2021

Jawaharlal Nehru was truly an eclectic mind, open to the world yet embedded in the composite culture of India. We ascribe an expression called Nehruvian to those who espouse an Indian nationalism which is secular, tolerant, inclusive and non-discriminatory. #JawaharlalNehru — S lrfan Habib (@irfhabib) May 27, 2021

Once upon a time,this was how a public leader humbly went calling upon a Guru, accompanied by top industrialist Sarabhai's daughter. As his car arrived,my mother wrote, Nehru himself got the door for the great poet-founder of Shantiniketan. pic.twitter.com/pp8VokLOzk — Mrinal Pande (@MrinalPande1) May 27, 2021

Remembering Nehru's words on the importance of science on his death anniversary. https://t.co/Tq7N71MQxI — Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw (@kiranshaw) May 27, 2021

“Most things except agriculture,can wait”~Jawahar Lal Nehru#RememberingNehru ,our first prime minister on his death anniversary 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/hSiuR4VWKb — Revanth Reddy (@revanth_anumula) May 27, 2021

“Science alone can solve the problems of hunger & poverty, of superstition & deadening custom and tradition, of vast resources running to waste, or a rich country inhabited by starving people. The future belongs to science & those who make friends with science.”

#JawaharlalNehrupic.twitter.com/1JpEZfMj0A — Milind Deora | मिलिंद देवरा ☮️ (@milinddeora) May 27, 2021

Jawaharlal Nehru was born on November 14, 1889, in Allahabad. In 1919, he joined the Indian National Congress and worked closely with Mahatma Gandhi during India's independence movement. He became the General Secretary of the All India Congress Committee in September 1923.

He was sworn in on August 15, 1947, as the first Prime Minister of India when the nation gained independence from the British empire. Serving till his death on May 27, 1964, Jawaharlal Nehru remains India's longest-serving Prime Minister.