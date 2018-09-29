Japan To Provide Over 7000 Crores For High-Speed Rail Project To India

As per the loan agreements, Japan will provide a loan worth Rs 5,591 crore for construction of Mumbai-Ahmedabad high-speed rail project and another worth Rs 1,619 crore for Kolkata East-West Metro project.

All India | | Updated: September 29, 2018 04:22 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Japan To Provide Over 7000 Crores For High-Speed Rail Project To India

Japan will help India with Mumbai-Ahmedabad high-speed rail project and the Kolkata Metro project.

New Delhi: 

India on Friday signed two loan agreements with Japan for construction of a Metro project in Kolkata and a high-speed rail project between Mumbai and Ahmedabad, said an official.

As per the agreements, the Japan International Cooperation Agency would provide a loan worth Rs 5,591 crore for construction of Mumbai-Ahmedabad high-speed rail project and another worth Rs 1,619 crore for Kolkata East-West Metro project.

"This further consolidates and strengthens the strategic and global partnership between India and Japan," an official statement said.
 

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet TrainBullet trains

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Tamil NewsNews in BanglaLive TVTrain StatusPNR StatusHuaweiMi MobilesPrice ComparisonAmazonPaytmWatch BrandsDominos

................................ Advertisement ................................