Japan Offers Support To PM Modi's Clean India Initiative

Swachh Bharat Mission is a nationwide program by Modi government. (File)

Japan Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has offered his government's support to the Swachh Bharat Mission, Ministry of Drinking Water and Sanitation said on Thursday.

"In a written message, Prime Minister Abe said that Japan will cooperate with India, which promotes the Clean India initiative under Prime Minister Modi's leadership," said the Ministry.

He further underscored Japan's commitment to realize healthy societies in Asia and congratulated India on the success of the Mahatma Gandhi International Sanitation Convention (MGISC).

"Securing clean water and improving sanitary conditions is a common challenge in the world. We hope for the further progress of each country's efforts to address the challenge through active discussions at this convention (MGISC)," Mr Abe said in the message.

MGISC was a four-day international conference that brought together ministers for sanitation and other leaders in WASH (Water, Sanitation and Hygiene) from around the world.

The convention was inaugurated by President Ram Nath Kovind, addressed by Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu and the concluding session was addressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres, it added.