PM Reacts To Video Of Japan Ambassador Relishing Local Pune Food With Wife

The popularity of Indian cuisine has been established on the global stage for years now. It offers a range of flavours, textures, and aromas that are unmatchable. No matter which country you travel to, you will always find an Indian restaurant that serves delicious food. It comes as no surprise that when foreigners -- tourists or dignitaries -- visit India, they love to try authentic Indian dishes. Hiroshi Suzuki, the Japan Ambassador to India, was no different. Mr Suzuki recently shared a video of him and his wife enjoying the local food in Pune at various restaurants and eateries. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also reacted to the video.

The clip opens with an image of the couple relishing vada pav from a local vendor. Next, a clip features them ordering food at a restaurant. While, Hiroshi Suzuki said, “For me, less spicy”, his wife stated that she wants “hot spicy.” When the waiter asked her “Kolhapuri?”, she showed a thumbs up with an adorable smile. The Japanese Ambassador to India was further seen “learning how to eat” a dabeli from his wife, who was pretty busy assembling the snack with all the sauces and other assortments. The 22-second video further had a bunch of pictures and videos of Suzuki's wife relishing the local cuisine with utmost joy.

“My wife beat me #Pune #Kolhapuri,” Hiroshi Suzuki tweeted alongside the clip and added a red chilli emoji.

Reacting to Hiroshi Suzuki's video, Prime Minister Narendra Modi stated that he is glad to see the Japanese Ambassador to India enjoying the country's culinary diversity and also presenting it in such an innovative manner.

“This is one contest you may not mind losing, Mr Ambassador. Good to see you enjoying India's culinary diversity and also presenting it in such an innovative manner. Keep the videos coming,” the Prime Minister wrote.

Days ago, US Ambassador To India, Eric Garcetti also relished the local Indian food. He savoured some scrumptious Hyderabadi food including the Hyderabadi gosht biryani and khubani ka meetha.