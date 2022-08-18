Krishna Janmashtami 2022: Know The Date Time, Significance And Shubh Muhurat

Krishna Janmashtami is celebrated annually to mark the birth of Lord Krishna. Venerated by devotees across the country, Krishna is considered the eighth avatar of Lord Vishnu. The festival, also known as Gokulashtami, falls in the month of Sravan according to the Hindu calendar. In the Gregorian calendar, this year Krishna Janmashtami will be observed on August 18 and 19.
Janmashtami 2022: Date and Time
According to Drikpanchang, this year Krishna Janmashtami will be observed on August 18 and 19. The puja for Krishna Janmashtami is performed around midnight as it is when Lord Krishna is believed to have been born.
Here are the Krishna Janmashtami 2022 ritual timings:
Nishita Puja timing – 11:18 pm, August 18, to 12:03, August 19
Parana timing – After 10:59 pm, August 19
Ashtami Tithi begins – 9:20 pm on August 18
Ashtami Tithi ends – 10:59 pm on August 19
Rohini Nakshatra Begins – 1:53 am on August 20
Rohini Nakshatra Ends – 4:40 am on August 21
Krishna Janmashtami 2022 Muhurat timings for different cities:
New Delhi – 12:03 am to 12:47 am, August 19
Kolkata – 11:18 pm, August 18, to 12:03 am, August 19
Mumbai – 12:20 am to 1:05 am, August 19
Chennai – 11:50 pm, August 18, to 12:36 am, August 19
Pune – 12:16 am to 1:01 am, August 19
Jaipur – 12:09 am to 12:53 am, August 19
Hyderabad – 11:57 pm, August 18, to 12:43 am, August 19
Gurgaon – 12:04 am to 12:48 am, August 19
Chandigarh – 12:05 am to 12:49 am, August 19
Bengaluru – 12:01 am to 12:46 am, August 19
Ahmedabad – 12:21 am to 1:06 am, August 19
Noida – 12:03 am to 12:46 am, August 19
Significance
The celebrations of Krishna Janmashtami witness great pomp and show throughout the country. Born in a dungeon in present-day Mathura, Lord Krishna is hailed as the god of love, compassion, and tenderness. He is also known for his mischief as he would prank others but also extend help using his supreme powers.
The day of Krishna Janmashtami celebrates the love, warmth, and beauty that Lord Krishna represents.