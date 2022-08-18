Krishna Janmashtami 2022: Know The Date Time, Significance And Shubh Muhurat

Krishna Janmashtami is celebrated annually to mark the birth of Lord Krishna. Venerated by devotees across the country, Krishna is considered the eighth avatar of Lord Vishnu. The festival, also known as Gokulashtami, falls in the month of Sravan according to the Hindu calendar. In the Gregorian calendar, this year Krishna Janmashtami will be observed on August 18 and 19.

Janmashtami 2022: Date and Time

According to Drikpanchang, this year Krishna Janmashtami will be observed on August 18 and 19. The puja for Krishna Janmashtami is performed around midnight as it is when Lord Krishna is believed to have been born.

Here are the Krishna Janmashtami 2022 ritual timings:

Nishita Puja timing – 11:18 pm, August 18, to 12:03, August 19

Parana timing – After 10:59 pm, August 19

Ashtami Tithi begins – 9:20 pm on August 18

Ashtami Tithi ends – 10:59 pm on August 19

Rohini Nakshatra Begins – 1:53 am on August 20

Rohini Nakshatra Ends – 4:40 am on August 21

Krishna Janmashtami 2022 Muhurat timings for different cities:

New Delhi – 12:03 am to 12:47 am, August 19

Kolkata – 11:18 pm, August 18, to 12:03 am, August 19

Mumbai – 12:20 am to 1:05 am, August 19

Chennai – 11:50 pm, August 18, to 12:36 am, August 19

Pune – 12:16 am to 1:01 am, August 19

Jaipur – 12:09 am to 12:53 am, August 19

Hyderabad – 11:57 pm, August 18, to 12:43 am, August 19

Gurgaon – 12:04 am to 12:48 am, August 19

Chandigarh – 12:05 am to 12:49 am, August 19

Bengaluru – 12:01 am to 12:46 am, August 19

Ahmedabad – 12:21 am to 1:06 am, August 19

Noida – 12:03 am to 12:46 am, August 19

Significance

The celebrations of Krishna Janmashtami witness great pomp and show throughout the country. Born in a dungeon in present-day Mathura, Lord Krishna is hailed as the god of love, compassion, and tenderness. He is also known for his mischief as he would prank others but also extend help using his supreme powers.

The day of Krishna Janmashtami celebrates the love, warmth, and beauty that Lord Krishna represents.