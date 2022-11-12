Janaki Easwer: 13-Year-Old Indian-Origin Girl To Perform At T20 World Cup Final

Janaki Easwar will perform in the closing ceremony of the World Cup.

Despite the fact that India was eliminated from the T20 World Cup after losing to England by 10 wickets in the semi-finals, an Indian voice will be the centre of attention during the world cup's closing ceremony at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). A 13-year-old Australian girl of Indian descent, Janaki Eshwar, who gained global attention through the world-famous reality show 'The Voice' in Australia, will perform at the Twenty20 World Cup final. She will perform alongside the Australian rock group Icehouse.

Janaki will perform during the second song of the evening, "Icehouse's We Can Get Together," which will also feature Zimbabwean-born Thando Sikwila.The teenager expressed her excitement at the chance to perform in the World Cup final in an interview with theIndian Express.

"Performing in front of a massive MCG crowd and getting broadcast to millions of people globally will be an unbelievable experience. My parents are ardent cricket fans. It is through them that I got to know the magnitude of this opportunity. I heard that the tickets are already sold out. I am looking forward to performing and also the game. It would have been nicer if India played the final, though," said Janaki.

Former Australian cricket player Ricky Ponting poses with the trophy and musicians Iva Davies, Thando Sikwila, Janaki Easwar, and Mitch Tambo.

According to the pop culture magazine Rolling Stone India, from singing in raag Kamas on The Voice Australia to confidently capturing the essence of Billie Eilish with a cover of "Lovely," singer-songwriter Janaki Easwar has leaned on her Indian and Australian upbringing without any hesitation. While she quickly became a sensation in Australia after wowing coaches like Keith Urban, Rita Ora, and Jessica Mauboy in 2021, she's spent her recent time making inroads into India with televised performances in Kerala.

Janaki's parents, Anoop Divakaran and Divya Raveendran, are from Kozhikode, Kerala, and have lived in Australia for the past 15 years. Janaki's parents first introduced her to Indian music and when she was five, she started taking Carnatic singing lessons.

According to the Official ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022 Website, the celebrations before the start of the match will honour each team that participated in the World Cup and will weave together artists who represent multicultural Australia. The celebrations, which will be broadcast to millions of people globally, will also incorporate instruments, dancers, and sounds from around the world, bringing the iconic MCG to life before the cricket takes centre stage.

The T20 World Cup final will be played between Pakistan and England at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Sunday. Pakistan defeated New Zealand in the semi-final while Jos Buttler-led England thrashed India to make their entry in the summit clash. However, for the final, rain threat looms charge with weather forecast suggesting chances of rain on Sunday. It is important to note that there is a reserve day in place on Monday, in case, a match cannot happen on the scheduled day.