Jammu Teen Killed By UP Man She Eloped With, Say Police

A man from Uttar Pradesh has been arrested for allegedly murdering a minor girl he had been living with, the police said.

Ashu strangled Mahinur to death on March 22 at his home in Hapur's Bheem Nagar after a fight, they said.

The girl's father Talib Ali told police that Ashu had come to Jammu four months ago, where he befriended his 16-year-old daughter and convinced her to come along with him to Hapur.

Talib Ali, who is from Assam, said he has been living in Jammu for the last eight years.

Police said Ashu initially told police that Mahinur had died by suicide.

"The girl's autopsy revealed that she died due to strangulation . So, we investigated the case as murder and interrogated Ashu," an official said.

Ashu has been arrested and a case filed, they said.