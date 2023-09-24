J&K's Gulmarg Receives Season's First Snowfall

Gulmarg is now witnessing the first snowfall of the season.

World-famous tourist destination Gulmarg in Jammu and Kashmir, is now witnessing the first snowfall of the season as the Pir Panjal range of the Himalayas located here adorns itself with the fresh snowfall.

Gulmarg is one of the most incredible tourist destinations famous for its eye-catching view during the snowfall season as well as the season of Lupine flowers, which usually begins from mid-June and remains till the end of July.

During the snowfall season, people showcase their creativity by making snow sculptures.

Apart from its breathtaking beauty, Gulmarg is also famous for winter sports. In addition to being the most popular tourist destination, it is also a skiing destination.

In February 2022, the World's largest igloo cafe was opened in Gulmarg, grabbing the eyeballs of the tourists.

In 2023, a glass igloo restaurant was developed by a private entity in Gulmarg.

The place, having a picturesque view, is also famous for St Mary's Church, Maharaja Palace, Maharani temple, and Gulmarg Gondola, etc.

