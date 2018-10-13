Jammu And Kashmir Urban Local Body Polls LIVE Updates: Voting Begins For Third Phase

Jammu and Kashmir urban body polls: Voting underway in a polling station in Samba. (ANI)

Voting for the third phase of the urban local bodies elections is underway in Jammu and Kashmir. The last phase on October 16. Counting of votes will take place on October 20.

The first of the four-phased municipal elections was held on October 8 after a hiatus of 13 years; the second phase was held on October 10. While the urban body polls have seen satisfactory voter turnout in Jammu, the Kashmir valley has recorded a low voter turnout - only 3.4 per cent of 2.20 lakh electorate exercised their votes in the second phase, officials said.

Two key parties in the state -- the National Conference and Mehbooba Mufti's People's Democratic Party (PDP) -- have abstained from the elections over the centre's stand on Article 35-A, making it a contest between the BJP and the Congress. Terrorists had killed two National Conference workers on Friday and threatened against participating in the polls.

Here are the LIVE updates on the story: