Jammu And Kashmir To Make Death Penalty Must For Rape Of Minors After Kathua Rape-Murder Case

As national consensus builds seeking exemplary punishment to the culprits, Mehbooba Mufti said: "I assure that I stand committed not just to ensure justice for Asifa but also seek exemplary punishment for those responsible for a crime whose brutal savagery has shamed humanity."
"We will never ever let another child suffer this way. We will bring a new law that will make the death penalty mandatory for those who rape minors, so that little Asifa's case becomes the last."
Meanwhile, reports from Kathua district say the family of the 8-year old nomad girl has already fled the village fearing reprisal from sympathisers of those who raped and murdered their daughter.