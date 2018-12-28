Jammu And Kashmir Revokes Government Employees Mediclaim Policy

An order by the Jammu and Kashmir government said all the drawing and disbursing officers not to make any deductions from the salaries of employees beyond the said date.

December 28, 2018
Governor Satya Pal Malik has ordered a probe into the process followed in the allotment of the policy.


Jammu: 

The Jammu and Kashmir government on Friday ordered revocation of the Group Mediclaim Insurance Policy for its employees starting from midnight December 31, following reports of irregularities in its allotment.

An order issued by the state government in Jammu said, "Sanction is hereby accorded to the revocation/withdrawal of government order number 406-FD of 2018 issued on September 9 regarding the implementation of the Group Mediclaim Insurance Policy of all state government employees."

It ordered all the drawing and disbursing officers not to make any deductions from the salaries of employees beyond the said date.

Governor Satya Pal Malik has ordered a probe into the process followed in the allotment of the policy.

