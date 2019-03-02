Jammu And Kashmir Receives Rain, Fresh Snow

Srinagar's minimum temperature was 0.6 degree Celsius.

Jammu and Kashmir today received rainfall and fresh snow. The Met department has predicted rainfall in the plains of Jammu and Kashmir and light snowfall in the higher reaches over the next 24 hours.

Snowfall occurred in Jammu and Kashmir's Sonamarg, Gulmarg and Pahalgam earlier in the day. The minimum temperature in Srinagar was 0.6 degree Celsius, while it was minus 0.2 in Pahalgam and minus 5 in Gulmarg.

In Ladakh, Leh recorded minus 11.3, Kargil minus 13 and Drass minus 9.9.

Jammu city was at 11.8, Katra town 9.7, Batote 1.5, Bannihal 0.4 and Bhaderwah recorded 2.2 degrees Celsius.