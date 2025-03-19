Infiltration Attempts Go Up In J&K, Agencies Crackdown On Overground Workers

A surge in infiltration attempts by heavily armed terrorists along the International Border in Jammu sector has become a major cause of concern for New Delhi, prompting a crackdown on overground workers aiding them.

Agencies operating in Jammu and Kashmir say that more than four dozen terrorists have managed to sneak into India and set up their bases in the upper reaches of the Pir Panjal range over the past year.

Inputs shared among intelligence agencies suggest that the number of foreign terrorists affiliated with Lashkar-e-Taiba and Jaish-e-Mohammed has gone up by five times compared to local terrorists.

Figures from the Ministry of Home Affairs reveal that around 120 terrorists are active in J&K, of which only about 20 are locals and the rest are foreign-trained terrorists who have snuck in.

Last month, a heavily armed group of terrorists had opened fire at a Jammu and Kashmir Rifles patrol vehicle in the Sunderbani area of Rajouri district. An investigation has revealed that a group of terrorists that had freshly infiltrated into J&K was responsible for the attack. The group is still being tracked.

Inputs being shared by various agencies with the local police indicate that infiltration attempts will rise in the coming months and this issue was discussed during a review meeting chaired by Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan earlier this month. Mr Mohan, who was on his first visit to Jammu, was tasked by Home Minister Amit Shah with reviewing the ongoing audit being done by forces that guard the border in the region.

Following the review, the National Investigating Agency (NIA) conducted raids on Wednesday in 12 locations in Jammu, including the premises of alleged terrorist sympathisers.

"Among the premises which were raided include the homes of overground workers (OGWs) linked to the newly-formed offshoots and affiliates of banned terrorist organisations such as Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM)," the NIA said in a statement.

The agency said it was acting on information regarding the infiltration of LeT and JeM terrorists into India through the International Border and Line of Control. Intel reports suggested that the infiltration was facilitated by OGWs and terror associates living in border areas.

Besides providing logistical support, food, shelter and money, the suspects were involved in guiding the terrorists through the difficult terrain of Jammu province to ensure their safe passage, the NIA said.

The terrorists were then believed to have made their way to the hinterland districts of Kathua, Udhampur, Doda, Kishtwar, Reasi, Rajouri, Poonch, and also to the Kashmir valley, it added.