Not Allowed To Go Out Of Srinagar Airport, Yashwant Sinha Returns To Delhi

Yashwant Sinha was reluctant to board a return flight (File)

Former BJP leader Yashwant Sinha on Tuesday reached the Srinagar airport but was not allowed to enter the city.

Mr Sinha arrived at the Srinagar Airport along with Air Marshal Kapil Kak (retired) and social activist Sushoba Bhave this afternoon.

Surprised on seeing Mr Sinha de-boarding a flight from Delhi, airport officials and the police immediately escorted him to the VIP lounge, as there was no information about whether to allow him to enter the city.

Mr Sinha was later asked to return.

Restrictions have been imposed in Jammu and Kashmir since August 5, when the centre announced its decisions to end special status to the state. The state was also bifurcated into two union territories.

Mr Sinha argued with the officials and showed him the order that allowed him to enter the city, the officials said.

He was reluctant to board a return flight and conveyed to the state officials that he would stay put at the airport until he was allowed to enter the city, the officials said.

State administration and police officials finally managed to persuade his accompanying team members to return. Later, Mr Sinha boarded the last flight to Delhi.

