3 Terrorists Killed In J&K's Pulwama In Fifth Anti-Terror Op In 5 Days

Eight terrorists have been killed in anti-terror ops in J&K over the past five days (File)

Three terrorists were killed by security forces during an op in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district.

This is the fifth such anti-terror op in as many days, and a total of eight terrorists have been killed.

A joint team of police and security forces personnel launched the op at Chandgam in Pulwama on Wednesday morning. In the ensuing exchange of fire three terrorists - believed to be members of Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) - were killed.

At least one of the three was a Pak national.

Police have said a large cache of arms of ammunition, including two US-made M4 assault rifles, were recovered; this is the second time in a week that US-made rifles have been recovered from terrorists after an encounter in J&K.

"Three terrorists, from terror outfit JeM, including one Pakistani national, were killed. Incriminating materials, arms and ammunition, including 2 M4 carbines and 1 AK series rifle, recovered. A big success for us," Vijay Kumar, IGP Kashmir, said.

On Tuesday two terrorists were killed during an encounter in Kulgam district. Police said they were locals and linked to a resistance group operating as a front for terrorists.

On Monday, two more terrorists were killed in Srinagar's Shalimar Garden.

And on Sunday, the Army said a Pakistani infiltrator had been killed in Kupwara district.

The Army had asked its Pak counterparts to take back the body of one Mohammad Shabir Malik - may have been a member of the Pakistan Army's Border Action Team, or BAT.

"An attempt by the BAT (the Pak Army's Border Action Team) was made yesterday in Keran sector. Swift action by troops on the LoC foiled the bid and eliminated the terrorist - a Pakistan national," Major General AS Pendharkar, GOC 28 Infantry Division, said.

Major General Pendharkar told reporters an AK rifle, some ammunition and grenades and, crucially, a Pak national ID card and a vaccination certificate were recovered.

The photo on the card showed the man in a Pak armed forces uniform.

The Major General said the attempt was a "complete breach" of the ceasefire agreement between the two countries that was announced in February last year.