Jammu And Kashmir Man Poses As Cop, Cheats Woman Of Jewellery Worth 8 Lakhs

During questioning, the accused confessed his involvement in the case. (Representational)

A man impersonating a deputy inspector general of police and duping a woman of jewellery worth Rs 8 lakh was arrested here on Monday, officials said.

A complaint was lodged with the police by one Anuradha from Ludhiana stating that a man posing as an IPS officer of a DIG-rank duped her of jewellry worth Rs 8 lakh and a cash of Rs 76,000, they said.

Acting on the complaint, a police team swung into action and arrested accused Rajesh Kumar while taking the help of technology, the officials said.

During questioning, the accused confessed his involvement in the case and on his disclosure the jewellery and they were recovered, they said.

A case has been registered at police station Bus Stand in this regard, the officials said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)