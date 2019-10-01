Live Updates: Top Court Begins Hearing Petitions Over J&K's Article 370

Petitions related to Jammu and Kashmir, where massive security restrictions are in place since the government scrapped special status to the state under Article 370, are being heard by a Constitution bench of the Supreme Court. Yesterday, the petitions were put off by a day after Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi said the bench did not have time because of the daily hearings on the Ayodhya case. He had also said that the constitution bench on Kashmir would take up all issues from Tuesday (today) along with the validity of the government's decision to end special status.

A five-judge bench headed by Justice NV Ramana is hearing all Kashmir-related cases. The petitions on Article 370 have challenged the Centre's unilateral move to change the status of Jammu and Kashmir from a State to two Union Territories.

Here are the LIVE Updates from Supreme Court hearings on Jammu and Kashmir: