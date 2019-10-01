Live Updates: Top Court Begins Hearing Petitions Over J&K's Article 370

New Delhi:
Live Updates: A constitution bench on Kashmir would take up all issues from today.
Petitions related to Jammu and Kashmir, where massive security restrictions are in place since the government scrapped special status to the state under Article 370, are being heard by a Constitution bench of the Supreme Court. Yesterday, the petitions were put off by a day after Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi said the bench did not have time because of the daily hearings on the Ayodhya case. He had also said that the constitution bench on Kashmir would take up all issues from Tuesday (today) along with the validity of the government's decision to end special status.
A five-judge bench headed by Justice NV Ramana is hearing all Kashmir-related cases. The petitions on Article 370 have challenged the Centre's unilateral move to change the status of Jammu and Kashmir from a State to two Union Territories.
Here are the LIVE Updates from Supreme Court hearings on Jammu and Kashmir:
Supreme Court has allowed the Centre and Jammu and Kashmir administration to file counter-affidavits on petitions challenging scrapping of Article 370.
Next hearing on November 14: Top Court
Supreme Court grants four weeks time to the Centre to file its response in the batch of petitions challenging the Abrogation of Article 370.
The Constitution Bench will hear the matter on November 14
Four weeks' time to Centre to file a response
Supreme Court gives four weeks' time to Centre to file a response on Jammu and Kashmir.
Supreme Court hearing on Jammu and Kashmir begins
With regard to new and old petitions, Centre wants to file a response and wants four weeks. It says each petition has different grounds. Jammu and Kashmir officials also make same request of four weeks.
Centre says there are 10 petitions and for each one response has to be filed.
Top Court says instead Of taking all petitions, the court can take some select petitions. It says there is no point in filing one lakh petitions aa it will divert the issue.