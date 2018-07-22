Jammu And Kashmir Governor Reviews Amarnath Yatra Arrangements

Several people go on the Amarnath-yatra every year

Jammu and Kashmir Governor N N Vohra today reviewed the arrangements for the ongoing Amarnath Yatra and directed the officials to ensure there was no impediment in the pilgrimage till its scheduled conclusion on August 26.

The governor, who is also the chairman of the Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board, visited the Baltal base camp, Domel access control gate and Neelgrath helipad to assess the arrangements made for the annual pilgrimage and the difficulties, if any, being faced by the pilgrims, a Raj Bhavan spokesperson said.

He added that the governor visited the hospital at the base camp, where he met doctors from Delhi and Rajasthan who are serving at the 40-bed medical unit since June 28.

He also visited a few "langars" and shrine board huts and reviewed the functioning of the sewage treatment plant at the base camp, the spokesperson said.

Mr Vohra spent considerable time to review the sanitation and cleanliness arrangements within and outside the camp and gave necessary directions to the officials, he added.

The governor also met the camp directors and all the officers involved in the conduct of the "yatra" and reiterated his earlier directions to ensure maintenance of sanitation at the camps as well as along both the routes of the pilgrimage, the spokesperson said.

Mr Vohra directed all the officers concerned of the Ganderbal district administration to ensure that there was no impediment in the pilgrimage till its conclusion on August 26.

Later, the governor inspected the heli-operations at the Neelgrath helipad and inquired about the services from the pilgrims.

Considering the "progressive decline in the strength" of the pilgrimage, the governor would convene a meeting, involving all the security forces, next week on the management of the pilgrimage, the spokesperson said.

Meanwhile, Director General of Jammu and Kashmir Police S P Vaid visited Pahalgam in south Kashmir's Anantnag district today and took stock of the security and communication arrangements made for the annual "yatra", a police spokesperson said.

He added that the DGP was accompanied by Inspector General of Police, Kashmir, SP Pani during the visit. The DGP was received by senior police officers deployed for the "yatra" and jurisdictional officers.

SP Vaid visited the joint police control room and wireless communications centre set up for the pilgrimage and took stock of the fast communication system brought in for the "yatra" at Pahalgam, the spokesperson said.

The DGP was briefed by the senior officers about the security measures taken to ensure a smooth and peaceful "yatra". Vaid interacted with the officers and jawans and appreciated their dedication, the spokesperson added.