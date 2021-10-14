J&K Completes 100% First Dose Covid Vaccination For All Above 18 Years

1.4 crore doses of Covid vaccines have been administered so far in Jammu and Kashmir (File)

Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday said all those above 18 years of age across its 20 districts have received the first dose of COVID-19 vaccination.

The day brings a sense of accomplishment for thousands of vaccinators who traversed difficult terrain and braved all odds to achieve the milestone.

Razia, a vaccinator said she has not taken a single day off for the last five months and has administered 30,000 vaccines.

"Our sub-centre administered two lakh vaccines and I have personally given around 30,000 vaccines over the last five months," she said.

At 11 am today, the government declared 100 per cent vaccination at a health facility in Srinagar. Officials say they had set the target to achieve milestone before October 15.

The 100 per cent first dose-mark was celebrated with felicitation of doctors and vaccinators who were given appreciation certificates by top health department official.

"Vaccinators have done tremendous job getting into inaccessible areas, working day and night and also motivating people. It was a challenge... Even two months back, for example, we were only doing 4,000 vaccines in Srinagar per day. In September, it rose to 16,000 a day," said Vivek Bhardwaj, Additional Chief Secretary, J&K Health and Medical Education.

Kashmir was the first place in the country which started door-to-door vaccination campaign in the difficult terrain. Braving freak weather conditions and difficult security situation and even internet shutdown, the vaccinators traversed mountains and forest area to achieve 100 per cent vaccination mark.

1.4 crore doses of Covid vaccines have been administered so far in Jammu and Kashmir, officials said. One of challenges vaccinators have faced was updating online records whenever internet services were blocked in Kashmir.