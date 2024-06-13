'Driver Acted Bravely, Foiled Major Conspiracy': J&K BJP Chief On Reasi Attack

BJP's Ravinder Raina met the families of the bus driver and conductor who were killed Reasi attack.

Jammu and Kashmir BJP President Ravinder Raina on Wednesday met the families of the bus driver and conductor who were killed in the terrorist attack in Reasi district and said the "whole country is with them."

Speaking with the reporters, Mr Raina said, "The cowardly Pakistanis have committed a very big sin... A bus was attacked in Reasi, in which at least 10 people lost their lives. Many people were injured in this terrorist attack."

Praising the courage of the driver and the conductor, Mr Raina said, "The bus driver from Reasi, Vijay Kumar, who showed great courage, was martyred and lost his life. Similarly, Arun Ji, a bus conductor from the Katra region, also lost his life. They acted bravely and foiled the terrorists' major conspiracy. I came here to express my condolences to their families. The whole country and Jammu & Kashmir are with them."

Later on X also, Mr Raina posted a video of himself meeting the families of the bus conductor and driver and said, "Met the bereaved families of late bus driver Vijay Kumar and late bus conductor Arun Kumar who sacrificed their lives in the terrorist attack in Reasi and expressed condolences."

Meanwhile, Lieutenant Governor of Jammu & Kashmir Manoj Sinha called the attack a crime against humanity and urged the people to keep their faith in the courage of security forces and J&K police.

Mr Sinha said, "Three days back, terrorists committed a heinous crime against humanity in Reasi. Everyone has anger about it, and I can understand that. I want you all to have trust in the courage of security forces and J&K police. We will be at ease only after eliminating terrorists and their supporters from J&K."

Earlier on Wednesday, Jammu and Kashmir police released a sketch of one of the terrorists involved in the attack on a bus in Reasi and announced a reward of Rs 20 lakh for any fruitful information about him.

The sketch was prepared on the disclosure and description of eyewitnesses, the police said in a release on Tuesday.

The bus, coming from Shiv Khori shrine to Katra (famous for the Vaishno Devi temple), carrying pilgrims, was targeted by terrorists at around 6.10 pm on June 9, when it reached the Pouni area of Reasi district, bordering Rajouri district.

The Jammu and Kashmir police have said that the terrorist group Lashkar-e-Taiba is believed to be behind the attack. J-K police have formed 11 teams to investigate the attack.

