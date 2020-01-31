Firing Incident 'Direct Result' Of Anurag Thakur's Slogan: Jamia Teachers

A teenager shot at and injured a Jamia student during a protest.

Jamia Millia Islamia Teachers Association on Friday blamed BJP MP Anurag Thakur for the firing incident outside the university, saying nothing can be more "anti-national" than a minister inciting citizens to indulge in violence from a public platform.

During an election rally in Delhi, Mr Thakur had egged on the crowd to raise an incendiary slogan -- "shoot the traitors" -- after he lashed out at anti-Citizenship Amendment Act protesters.

On Thursday, protestors and the police faced off near the university, after a teenger fired a pistol at a group of anti-CAA protesters, injuring a student before walking away while waving the firearm over his head shouting "Yeh lo Azaadi".

"We are convinced that this shooting, which could have been fatal, was the direct result of the call to 'goli maro' or ''shoot'' by an elected Member of Parliament who is also the country's Minister of State for Finance. Nothing can be more anti-national than a Minister inciting citizens to violence from a public platform, and we severely condemn his words and action," the statement read.

"Given that this elected representative violated both our constitution and law by exhorting the public to violence, we acknowledge and record our appreciation of the restraint shown by our students in the face of the grave provocation of their batchmate being injured in a shooting before their very eyes. It is a shame and irony that the cult of the bullet continues to predominate the national discourse in the world''s largest democracy," it added.

Condemning the firing, Jamia professors said the unprovoked firing was under the eyes of Delhi police whose men looked on casually while the bullet was fired and only one uniformed policeman walked over to gently guide the shooter away from the students.