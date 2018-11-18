BJP Doesn't Want To Improve Farmers' Conditions: Hardik Patel

Hardik Patel feared there will be "dark days" ahead for farmers in the country (File Photo)

Patidar quota agitation leader Hardik Patel Saturday accused the BJP governments at the centre and in Maharashtra of neglecting farmers.

Mr Patel, the face of the campaign of Gujarat's Patidar community for reservation in government jobs and education, said the BJP is just playing politics instead of solving the problems of farmers.

The 25-year-old Patidar leader was speaking at a public meeting organised by the Maratha Foundation at Kalyanrao Ghugre Stadium in central Maharashtra's Jalna.

Mr Patel feared there will be "dark days" ahead for farmers in the country.

"The BJP government does not want to improve condition of farmers as it wants to play politics," he said.

Mr Patel said people should overcome fear and raise their voice to get their basic rights.

"If we do not say anything against the government, we would be deprived of fundamental rights. I have been jailed for raising my voice against the government, but did not fear in doing so," he said.

A large number of farmers have committed suicide in states ruled by the BJP, Mr Patel said.

During the last few years, 1,300 farmers have committed suicide in Gujarat, while the number of such cultivators is 5,000 in Maharashtra, he claimed.

Mr Patel supported the Maratha community's demand for reservation in jobs and education and said the Maharashtra government should take a decision on the issue at the earliest.

On Thursday, the Maharashtra State Backward Class Commission submitted its report on the social and economic conditions of the Marathas, with a government source saying the panel has favoured quota for the community.