Jaish Terrorists Threaten Attack On Several Railway Stations: Police

Pakistan-based terror group Jaish-e-Mohammed has threatened bomb attacks at several railway stations in Mumbai, Chennai and Bengaluru, the police said on Sunday.

The police in Haryana's Rohtak said they received a letter written in Hindi, in which the terrorists threatened attacks on railway stations. They added that the letter was signed by one Masood Ahmed and was received on Saturday.

The letter states that the group would avenge the killings of its terrorists by blowing up railway stations in several parts of the country, including Mumbai, Chennai, Bengaluru, Rajasthan and Haryana''s Rohtak, Rewari and Hisar on October 8.

