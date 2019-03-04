Jaish-e-Mohammed Chief Masood Azhar Is Alive, Says Pakistan Minister

Reports of Jaish-e-Mohammed chief Masood Azhar's death have been doing rounds.

Terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed's chief Masood Azhar is alive, Pakistan's Provincial Minister of Punjab for Information and Culture said today.

"Maulana Masood Azhar is alive. We have no information of his death," Fayyaz ul Hassan Chohan told news agency ANI, without elaborating on Masood Azhar's health.

Social media has been abuzz with speculations regarding death of the Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) chief.

Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed has claimed responsibility for the terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama, in which 40 Indian CRPF soldiers lost their lives.

Following the terror attack the international community has thrown its weight behind India in its fight against terrorism, with the United States telling Pakistan to stop providing support to terror outfits and terrorists in the immediate aftermath of the terror attack.