Jaish Chief's Nephew Killed In Kashmir Encounter, Carbine Rifle Recovered

The encounter in Chaanketaar village of Tral in Pulwama district lasted over 6 hours.

Two terrorists, including the nephew of Jaish-e-Mohammad chief Masood Azhar, were killed in an encounter with security forces in South Kashmir's Tral this evening. Officials say Usman, the nephew of Masood Azhar, could have been involved in the recent sniper attacks in Tral last week, in which an Army jawan and a Sashastra Seema Bal personnel were killed.

Security forces recovered a US-made M4 carbine rifle from the encounter site, which they say could possibly have been used in the sniper attacks.

The encounter at Chaanketaar village of Tral in Pulwama district lasted over six hours. The terrorists were killed after the house in which they were trapped in was set on fire, said officials.

Locals have been advised not to go near the encounter site where explosive material may still be lying around.

Earlier this month, seven civilians - including young students - were killed after a bomb went off at an encounter site in Kulgam district.

